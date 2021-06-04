Williamsport, Pa. – A Pennsylvania College of Technology online video devised to inspire and give thanks during the COVID-19 pandemic has earned a 2021 Telly Award, the world’s largest honor for video and television content across all screens, according to Penn College.

The 42nd annual awards recognized the video “Penn College Wildcats give thanks for UPMC Field” with a Bronze Telly in the Non-Broadcast Motivational category. Other Telly recipients in the grouping included The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and The Humane Society of the United States.

The two-minute Penn College video features student-athletes Sloane A. Tressler, of Mill Hall (women’s soccer), and Colton N. Wartman, of Ellicott City, Maryland (men’s soccer); as well as head coaches Tyler S. Mensch (men’s soccer), Christa Matlack (women’s soccer) and Jordan G. Williams (men’s lacrosse).

Players’ expressions of fortitude and thanks for corporate support are combined with the coaches’ recitation of key statistics related to the various achievements of Penn College student-athletes, both on and off the field.

“We are thrilled the video has earned the prestigious Telly Award,” said Loni N. Kline, vice president for college relations. “During a time in which the pandemic forced a pause on the student-athlete experience, this video expressed a steadfast message of gratitude to our sponsors and an outlook of great anticipation for future competition at UPMC Field. It was an important video of motivation for all.”

Becky J. Shaner, senior manager of donor relations and special events, developed the concept for the video with Thomas F. Speicher, writer/video producer. Speicher directed, shot, and edited the video, which was released on the one-year anniversary of the dedication of UPMC Field and the college’s revamped athletics complex.

Clips of corporate signage in the video highlight the backing of sponsors UPMC, M&T Bank, Pepsi, and Susquehanna Trailways.

“Penn College views intercollegiate athletics as – foremost – a leadership program, foundational for success. We are all so proud of our student-athletes’ off-the-field accomplishments, and the college is humbled to have that pride echoed by our generous sponsors,” said Patrick Marty, chief of staff. “Tom’s skilled production elegantly and authentically weaves the themes of esteem and appreciation, and this accolade is well-earned.”

The Telly Awards receive over 12,000 submissions from all 50 states and five continents. A council consisting of 200-plus experts from advertising agencies, production companies, television networks and other entities in the multiscreen industry judge the entries. Among the 2021 Telly winners are ESPN, The Walt Disney Co., ViacomCBS, Nickelodeon, Netflix, Microsoft, Adobe, and BBC Global News.



