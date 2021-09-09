Current and past students in Penn College's plastics and polymer engineering program have been noticed for their potential in the plastics technology field.

Morgan T. Bartholomew, of Etters, and Andrew B. Folk, of Bernville, each received $1,500 general scholarships, and Trent D. Longenberger, of Bloomsburg, was awarded the $3,000 Blow Molding Carrie Fox Solin Scholarship.

The three students are seeking bachelor’s degrees in plastics and polymer engineering technology.

Olivia C. Ferki, of Richboro, earned that degree in May and is pursuing a master’s in plastics engineering at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. She received $3,000 in scholarships for her graduate studies.

SPE is dedicated to advancing the plastics profession and consists of more than 22,500 members in 84 countries. The SPE Foundation awarded scholarships to 47 students nationwide, totaling $190,350.

“We are quite proud to see multiple Penn College students and an alumna receive SPE Foundation scholarships,” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies. “These individuals will be tomorrow makers in the plastics industry. The scholarships reflect their commitment to their current studies and future in the field.”

Penn College is one of six institutions nationwide offering plastics degrees that are accredited by the Engineering Technology Accreditation Commission of ABET. Students may seek the bachelor’s degree in plastics and polymer engineering technology, or an associate degree in plastics and polymer technology.

Penn College is also home to the Plastics Innovation & Resource Center. The PIRC is one of the top plastics technology centers in the nation for research, development and education related to injection molding, extrusion, blow molding, rotational molding and thermoforming.



