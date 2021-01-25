Williamsport, Pa. – A new $200,000 gift from The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation of Harrisburg brings the foundation's total scholarship support to Pennsylvania College of Technology students to more than $3 million.

The Stabler Scholarship Fund Endowment, the largest at Penn College, provides student recipients with $5,000 per year for up to four years.

The college's eligibility requirements include that students demonstrate financial need, be enrolled in Associate of Applied Science degree programs that are nontraditional for their gender, are transferring to Penn College from other schools, or are matriculating to the college after participating in the nationally accredited Penn College NOW dual enrollment program in high school. Penn College NOW delivers college courses that are taught by approved teachers at high schools and career and technology centers statewide. There are no tuition costs to participating students in the Penn College NOW program.

“This generous gift from The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation to the Stabler Scholarship Fund Endowment at Penn College will once again be of great benefit to our students,” said President Davie Jane Gilmour. “Scholarships are crucial for many of our ‘tomorrow makers’ to access a hands-on, applied technology education that will enable them to grow and gain the skills needed for success in the workforce. The coronavirus pandemic has further demonstrated the demand for highly skilled essential workers, and Penn College graduates are filling that critical need in many industries.”

The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation was established in 1966 exclusively for charitable, religious, scientific, literary or educational purposes. Scholarships recipients are asked to sign a debt of conscience, agreeing to pay forward the amounts they receive, when able, after graduation.

Anyone interested in contributing to a Penn College scholarship – or establishing one – may send a donation to the Penn College Foundation, One College Avenue, Williamsport, PA 17701; visit www.pct.edu/give/scholarship or call the Institutional Advancement Office toll-free at 866-GIVE-2-PC (866-448-3272).