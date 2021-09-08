Williamsport, Pa. -- Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Dunham Children’s Learning Center received a Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act grant of $66,000 from the U.S. Department of Education through STEP Inc.

The Pennsylvania Office of Child Development and Early Learning was awarded funding from the appropriations act to further support child care providers across Pennsylvania.

The funding is intended to help child care facilities maintain operations and support costs or loss of revenue due to low enrollments, the purchase of cleaning supplies or services and personal protective equipment, staff support, and any other necessary cost incurred to sustain business operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Children’s Learning Center provides early childhood education and care to the children of Penn College students and employees. It is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children and holds the highest rating – four stars – from the Pennsylvania Keystone Stars program.

To learn more about the center, call 570-320-8026 or visit www.pct.edu/childcare.



