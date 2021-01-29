Williamsport, Pa. – Georgia T. Grey, clinical director for Pennsylvania College of Technology’s radiography program, recently earned a Master of Education in higher education from Penn State. Grey, a registered radiologic technologist, joined the Penn College radiography program as a clinical supervisor in 2015. She is also the radiation safety officer for the college.

Grey was previously a radiology clinical instructor/pediatric technologist for Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, where she also held positions as staff radiologic technologist and lead technologist supervisor. She is a graduate of the Geisinger School of Radiologic Technology and holds a bachelor’s degree in medical imaging from Bloomsburg University.

Penn College offers an associate degree in radiography that can be continued to an online bachelor’s degree in applied health studies: radiography concentration.