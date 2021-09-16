Williamsport, Pa. -- Many in the Williamsport area know the name Davie Jane Gilmour, current president of the Pennsylvania College of Technology. Davie Jane is among this year's inductees to the West Liberty University Wall of Honor.

Gilmour is one of three 2021 inductees being honored during the Oct. 15 event. The ceremony honors distinguished alumni and their achievements. This year, West Liberty honors two years’ worth of honorees; the 2020 ceremony, which was to celebrate four inductees, was postponed due to the pandemic.

“Last year we weren’t able to gather as a large group for our usual Homecoming festivities due to the pandemic, so this fall we’ve planned a safe and very special evening that will honor both this year and last year’s Wall of Honor recipients whose names will be added to this prestigious honor roll,” said Ron Witt, executive director of alumni affairs for West Liberty University.

Gilmour earned an associate degree in dental hygiene and a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene education from West Liberty. She went on to earn both a master’s degree and a doctorate in health education from Penn State. She joined Penn College, then Williamsport Area Community College, in 1977. She was named president of the college in May 1998 after serving in a number of senior administration posts. She has announced that she will retire in June 2022.

The other 2021 inductees:

Bill Beatty, of Wellsburg, West Virginia, a naturalist, photographer, writer, and educator who has had thousands of photos published in textbooks, magazines and other media, and who earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from West Liberty.

Todd Bullard, a former college president (WVU Potomac State College and Bethany College), the first provost of Rochester Institute of Technology, and a higher education leader who earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from West Liberty. Bullard died in 2009.

The 2020 Wall of Honor inductees:

Gerald R. Crabtree, of Woodside, California, a medical doctor and renowned Stanford University professor

Carol Spadafore Frum, of Wheeling, West Virginia, a dental hygienist and educator who was named associate professor emeritus for her service to West Liberty

Barbara J. Laifer, of Nashville, Tennessee, an entertainer and educator who has performed on stages from Wheeling to Europe and toured nationally as part of the New Seekers pop group

Aaron J. “A.J.” Monseau, of Morgantown, West Virginia, a physician and educator who serves at West Virginia University as associate professor of emergency medicine, head team physician and medical director for athletics, and fellowship director of primary care sports medicine, a program he founded.



