Williamsport, Pa. – After nearly a quarter century on campus, Davie Jane Gilmour informed the college community of her intention to retire next year as president of Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Gilmour, who has spent her entire career in higher education at Penn College, with 23 years leading the college, told faculty, staff, and stakeholders, that she plans to retire in June 2022, to be succeeded by a new leader who will be selected after a nationwide search.

She announced plans for a legacy fundraising campaign that will invest in students as they continue to transform tomorrow throughout the workforce, in hopes that her legacy will reflect the boundless opportunity a Penn College education represents for students.

“For more than 100 years, Pennsylvania College of Technology has been empowering students to earn an applied technology education – one that leads to success in the global marketplace,” Gilmour said.

“So, my answer to the question of legacy is quite simple; it is setting the stage for future leaders, students, alumni, and employees for the next 100 years," she continued.

The target of the Legacy Campaign for Pennsylvania College of Technology is about a collective commitment to the future.

“This campaign is not just about how much money we can raise,” Gilmour said.

“This campaign represents an education, a calling, an investment. Instead, here is the goal: Just like the core of our education, we need all hands in to empower our students to create the world we want to live in. I ask you to be champions for Penn College in our beloved community and beyond," she said.

Legacy Campaign

The Legacy Campaign for Pennsylvania College of Technology is centered on three impactful areas of giving that support the college’s mission of offering “degrees that work” to empower its graduates for success: scholarships, academics and affinity, and equipment and facilities.

The three campaign initiatives build upon the college’s rich history of meeting local and national technology education needs for over 100 years. More than an institute of education, Penn College is the engine that powers the workforce of tomorrow, as evidenced by its 98% graduate-placement rate; the college’s supporters agree.

Since the onset of the college’s most recent Strategic Plan in 2018, corporate partners, alumni, employees and friends have contributed more than $26 million to support these critical initiatives.

The Legacy Campaign serves as a catalyst to launch the college’s legacy into the future for generations of students who believe in the power of a Penn College education. It offers a launch pad for opportunity, expanding minds and horizons and building the framework for success.

Support for the campaign will further strengthen the college’s mission and its ability to empower students to transform tomorrow.

“Tomorrow truly is in the making at Penn College,” Gilmour said of the Legacy Campaign, “and the future is bright.”

