Williamsport, Pa. - The 'Alumni Achievement Award' is presented to a Penn College graduate of the past 10 years in recognition of noteworthy career accomplishments that "demonstrate the importance of a Penn College education," according to the college.

LaQuinn N. Thompson, a 2016 graduate of Pennsylvania College of Technology, was honored with an Alumni Achievement Award at the college’s Summer 2021 Commencement ceremony at the Community Arts Center.

Thompson, who was born and raised in York, Pa., earned his bachelor’s degree in applied human services from Penn College.

He recently became the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) elective instructor for fifth-and sixth-grade students at Lincoln Charter School in York.

Previously, he was director of community outreach for St. Matthew Lutheran Church in York, where he oversaw the Food Choice Pantry, and the St. Matthew Assistance Ministry. In addition, Thompson oversaw 'The Matts' youth programs, which included the after-school club for grades one to five; 'The Matts' evening teen program for grades six to 12; and The Lighthouse at 'The Matts' summer camp for first through eighth grades.

Thompson is founder of The B.E.A.S.T. Initiative, an esports/gaming youth program, whose mission it is to bring the community together through gaming. B.E.A.S.T. stands for “Be yourself, Experience life at its full potential, Achieve greatness, Shine like no other, Testimony.”

Additionally, Thompson is the author of “Mind of the B.E.A.S.T.,” a 2016 publication of motivational and inspirational poems written “to help readers understand, and believe in themselves enough, to take control of their lives, and create their own success.”

According to Penn College, Thompson did a lot of volunteer work in the local community. He was a Scholar Athlete of the year; a four-year member of the men’s basketball team; a Resident Assistant; and president of Students Making a Contribution.

For those interested to learn more about Alumni Relations at Penn College, email alumni@pct.edu or call toll-free 877-PCT-ALUM.