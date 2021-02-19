Williamsport, Pa. – Pennsylvania College of Technology was recently notified that its brewing and fermentation science certificate has been recognized by the Master Brewers Association of the Americas. The Penn College certificate is one of only 14 brewing education programs to receive this distinction – and the only program in the Northeast U.S.

A global authority on brewing, the MBAA recognized Penn College’s brewing and fermentation science associate degree in 2018. The program has evolved into a one-year certificate, narrowing the time commitment for students but maintaining the quality of the training. The certificate begins in the Fall 2021 semester.

“MBAA recognition is the only independent standard for brewing education in the United States,” said Timothy L. Yarrington, instructor of brewing. “When Penn College decided to convert its Associate of Applied Science degree to a one-year certificate, I was committed to retaining the rigor and scope of instruction that resulted in our first MBAA recognition. Because the brewing and fermentation science certificate has the same in-depth, science-based, hands-on approach as our former program, I am not surprised, but am very pleased that our program has once again been recognized by the MBAA.”

Established in 1887, MBAA is a nonprofit, professional, scientific organization dedicated to advancing brewing, fermentation and related industries and advocating for professional development through exchange of knowledge and world-class educational offerings. The association’s global community has more than 4,000 members in over 50 countries.

With its higher education initiative, the association promotes and supports high quality in brewing and fermentation science certificate and two-year and four-year degree programs through the development of curriculum standards and learning outcomes and formally recognizing educational programs meeting that criteria.

Other approved MBAA programs are in California; Colorado; Florida; Illinois; Michigan; New Mexico; North Carolina; Oregon; Virginia; Washington; and British Columbia, Canada.

As part of Penn College’s MBAA recognition, students enrolled in the brewing and fermentation science major receive a complimentary student membership in the association, providing them with additional resources and contacts to support their learning and growth.

Penn College initiated its brewing and fermentation science major in Fall 2017 as a response to the brewing industry’s need for skilled employees.

Among entry-level positions available to individuals with a formal brewing education are: brewhouse operator, cellar technician, packaging technician and lab assistant at larger breweries; assistant brewer at midsize breweries; and lead brewer at smaller breweries.

With 100% job placement among graduates from the associate degree program, students with a Penn College certificate in brewing and fermentation science can expect to be well-received by the brewing industry.

The college is ideally situated in the center of a state with a celebrated brewing history and a vibrant community of engaged brewers – further boosting students’ educational opportunities and graduates’ employment options.

Applications are being accepted for the new certificate program, designed for adults 21 and older.

To learn more about Penn College’s brewing and fermentation science certificate, visit pct.edu/brewing, or call the School of Business, Arts & Sciences at (570) 327-4521.