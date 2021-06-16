Williamsport, Pa. – Zack Moore, vice president for government and community relations for Penn State, has been named to the Board of Directors at Pennsylvania College of Technology, a special mission affiliate of Penn State.

Recently appointed by The Corporation for Penn State, Moore succeeds Michael DiRaimo, who had served on the Penn College Board since 2017.

Moore, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in international politics from Penn State, has extensive lobbying and senior legislative experience in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. He now serves in the role of chief lobbyist for his alma mater, with responsibility over federal, state and local relations efforts.

“We are delighted to welcome Zack Moore to the Penn College Board of Directors,” said President Davie Jane Gilmour.

“His unique blend of skills and experience will help us navigate the many challenges facing higher education and capitalize on opportunities to help us expand and enhance our role as a national leader in applied technology education," Gilmour said.

Moore has wide-ranging government and government relations experience. He began his career as a staff member in the U.S. House, has senior legislative and policy experience in the U.S. Senate, and launched a successful lobbying firm before joining Penn State as director of federal relations in 2007.

Since joining Penn State, Moore has represented the University at the federal, state and local levels of government. A Highspire native, he resides in State College with his wife, Jean, a Penn State alumna, and their two children.