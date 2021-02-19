Williamsport, Pa. – A juvenile suffered a single gunshot wound to the lower extremities in the 1500 block of Louisa Street at 9:10 p.m. last night, the Williamsport Bureau of Police reported.

The juvenile was transported and treated at UPMC Williamsport hospital, according to police.

"Follow-up investigation currently is being conducted by the Williamsport Bureau of Police Criminal Investigation Unit," Captain Justin Snyder said.

Agent Aaron LeVan has been assigned as the lead investigator and any leads or information can be forwarded to him at alevan@cityofwilliamsport.org or 570-327-7548.

Two EMS units responded to the scene and then drove to the local hospital, according to the 911 log. A K9 unit processed the scene and police units from multiple departments responded, including the Pennsylvania Department of Technology.

Susquehanna Regional EMS Platoon Chief 91 arrived at the scene at 9:20 p.m., was en route to the hospital by 9:33 p.m., and arrived at the hospital at 9:37 p.m., according to last night's 911 log. The ambulance was not available again until 10:10 p.m.

Medical Intensive Care Unit 1-91 arrived at the scene at 9:17 p.m., was en route to the hospital by 9:33 p.m., and arrived at the hospital by 9:37 p.m., according to the log. That ambulance also was not available again until 10:10 p.m., the log states.

The Williamsport Bureau of Police's K9 unit arrived at the scene at 9:11 p.m. and was not available again until 10:43 p.m., the 911 log states.

Pennsylvania College of Technology Police Unit 182 responded, as well as units 34 and 36 from Old Lycoming Township, and units 61, 62, 63, 65, 74 and 92 from the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

The Williamsport Bureau of Fire also responded, with Engine 14-1 staging at 9: 15 p.m., on the scene at 9:16 p.m., and not available again until 9:51 p.m.

The last police units units went available again at 10:43 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information when available.