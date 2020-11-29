After Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday, which kicks off on Tuesday Dec. 1, encourages people to celebrate the spirit of Holiday generosity by supporting charitable causes and nonprofits.

The movement of Giving Tuesday, which began in 2012, was started as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether they donate to a nonprofit, volunteer, register as a regular donor for a nonprofit organization, or even simply share information about a cause or group, every act of generosity counts.

Many local non-profits participate in Giving Tuesday through online fundraisers and since COVID-19 caused many other fundraising opportunities to be canceled, this year's Giving Tuesday is more important than ever before.

The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association is celebrating #GivingTuesday with a special challenge for all those who want to help us protect and promote our river-based resources.

This year's donations will be focused toward building the Riverkeeper's fleet of kayaks, purchasing a kayak trailer and making final tweaks to the association patrol boat. The Board of Directors are also challenging everyone to a match, where every dollar received up to $2,500 during the #GivingTuesday campaign will be matched by the board.

Click here to find out how you can help the Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association connect people throughout the watershed to the recreational and therapeutic benefits of being on our regional waterways.

The Lycoming County United Way, which serves Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties has teamed up with AllOne Charities so it's easier than ever to choose your favorite charity and donate online this Giving Tuesday.

Thanks to the partnership, Giving Tuesday donations will be boosted in these ways:

For the first $1,000 raised, AllOne will match $1,000.

The organization that raises the most will receive an extra $1,000.

The organization with the most donors regardless of donation amounts will receive an extra $1,000.

The donation site will be open from Thanksgiving day until Wednesday, December 2 at 4 p.m. To donate with AllOne benefits, please click here and select the organization of your choice.

Additionally, three Williamsport restaurants will be participating in Giving Tuesday by donating to United Way each time certain food and/or beverage items are sold.

WVIA joined forces with Weis Markets and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank this Giving Tuesday to provide food to individuals and families who are struggling with hunger.

For each gift of support to WVIA on Giving Tuesday, Weis Markets will match the contribution dollar-for-dollar with a donation of food to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank up to $35,000. To learn more or to give a donation click here.

This contribution not only helps WVIA continue its service-based mission but it also helps ensure families receive the food and nutrition they need this holiday season.

Finally, many other charities and non-profits that are participating in Giving Tuesday can receive donations through their Facebook pages or their websites. If you do decide to support a cause you're passionate about, be sure to vet any charity that you plan on giving to, so you can make sure that your donation is going to someone who needs it.

After an exhausting few days of shopping, there's no better way to recuperate than offering help and support to those who need it most.