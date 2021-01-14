Williamsport, Pa. – Like PPL, First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of FNB Corporation, has chosen the Penn College NOW dual enrollment program as a recipient of $8,000 in Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program funds. The Penn College Foundation is approved as an Educational Improvement Organization under EITC.

Founded in 1864, FNB, the second-largest bank based in Pennsylvania by assets, has been a Penn College EITC partner since 2014. The bank has provided financial support to the college since 1994.

Penn College NOW enables academically qualified high school and career technology center students to take tuition-free courses for college credit. Last year, 1,700 students earned more than 6,800 credits valued at more than $3.8 million through Penn College NOW.

“First National Bank is a valued partner of Penn College and our EITC program, Penn College NOW,” said Elisabeth A. Biddle, director of corporate relations. “We are grateful to once again be a recipient of such a generous gift that enables the college to deliver no-cost, hands-on technology education courses to high school students across Pennsylvania.”

“FNB is very pleased to assist in the financing of the Penn College NOW program to provide students with the tools and skills they need to be successful after graduation,” said William Joseph, senior vice president and regional manager of commercial banking for FNB. “Contributing to our communities is part of our mission at FNB, and it is a privilege to support a program that is investing in our future.”

To make an EITC gift to Penn College, email corporate@pct.edu.