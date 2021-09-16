Pennsylvania College of Technology is known for its pre-health programs, but its Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program can fly under the radar. Penn College will offer EMT courses starting the week of Jan. 10 and running through early May.

The course meets all the official requirements for EMT certification. It follows the National Emergency Medical Services Educational Standards and Instructional Guidelines. By the end of the program, students will be prepared to take National Registry cognitive and psychomotor examinations for EMTs.

The course comprises 50 hours of lecture and 100 hours of practical learning. Students will select one of three sites: Penn College’s main campus in Williamsport, Penn College at Wellsboro, or Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. (Due to prevailing COVID restrictions, the Lewisburg section may be moved to Penn College’s Schneebeli Earth Science Center near Allenwood.)

The in-class portion will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (at Evangelical or in Wellsboro) or Tuesdays and Thursdays (in Williamsport). Some evenings will require 6 to 10 p.m. instruction.

Content will be delivered through a “flipped” mastery-learning model that employs internet-based, streaming-video education. Students will watch videos that support comprehension and reinforce key concepts.

Face-to-face learning includes case studies and skill drills to apply students’ understanding with hands-on activities. Experiential learning during ambulance rotations affords real-world immersion into an environment of practice.

Seating is limited, and all registrations must be completed by 1 p.m. Dec. 16. Interested participants may register at https://regics.pct.edu/EMTSP22.



