Williamsport, Pa. – Pennsylvania College of Technology is committing $1.25 million in existing scholarships and $250,000 in new scholarships for incoming students in Fall 2021, the college reported.

Eligible students may receive up to $5,000 scholarship awards through the initiative, known as the Kick Start Scholarship project. Part of the college’s plan to continue seeking the best and the brightest prospective students, the project is being launched during somewhat turbulent times to ensure that a Penn College degree is accessible to more students, said Penn College.

To be considered for a Kick Start Scholarship award, prospective students are being asked to submit a 30- to 60-second video that shares how the scholarship will help kick start their education at Penn College. The college is sharing the videos on its social media platforms.

Prospective students and their families may learn more about the scholarship project and apply at www.pct.edu/2021.

“We are excited and eager to offer this new opportunity for incoming students,” said Loni N. Kline, vice president for college relations. “The Kick Start Scholarship project is yet another way we can support and empower our students to follow their callings and a unique way to allow us to hear their voices and perspectives on what this scholarship, and a Penn College education, would mean to them.”

Opportunity exists for Corporate Tomorrow Makers, considered to be the college’s closest corporate partners, to show their support for the initiative through gifts to the scholarship fund.

Aware of the essential need for Penn College graduates across industries and organizations, HB McClure Co. has already jumped on board to help the college in its effort to attract high-quality prospective students, affording them the opportunity to pursue a top-tier, hands-on, applied technology education – in turn creating “tomorrow makers” and the next generation of workforce leaders.

“HB McClure Co. is excited to partner with Pennsylvania College of Technology in support of the Kick Start Scholarship program,” said Shelly Matter, director of business development. “We are committed to providing opportunities for students to pursue careers in HVAC, electrical, plumbing and related industries where the number of skilled trades jobs far outpace the supply of workers to fill them.”

Anyone wishing to contribute to scholarships is asked to contact the Penn College Foundation at 570-320-8020.