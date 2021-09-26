Ciocca Dealerships has established a scholarship at Pennsylvania College of Technology for students in two- and four-year automotive programs. The Ciocca Dealerships Scholarship will provide two $1,000 awards to students in the automotive technology associate degree programs and two $1,000 awards to students in the automotive technology management baccalaureate degree program.

First preference for the scholarship awards will be given to interns, employees, or dependents of employees of Ciocca Dealerships. Second preference will be accorded to students enrolled full time in the automotive technology associate degree programs or the automotive technology management baccalaureate degree program who reside in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Union, Northumberland, Montour, Columbia, Sullivan or Tioga counties.

Ciocca, a new Corporate Tomorrow Maker partner, has hired a number of graduates from Penn College’s automotive programs over the years. Matt Marchiori, a 2008 alumnus who earned a bachelor’s degree in automotive technology management, serves as the company’s western region service director. He contacted the college about establishing even stronger connections with Penn College programs and students.

The first focus will be to assist the students through scholarships. Marchiori is working with deans and faculty in the School of Engineering Technologies to identify additional ways Ciocca can support the college’s automotive programs.

“Being a Penn College alumnus in the automotive field, I – and Ciocca Dealerships – want to do our part to assist all current and future graduates in attaining a fulfilling career that they are passionate about,” Marchiori said.

“The commitment by Ciocca Dealerships will directly impact our students and their education,” said Brett A. Reasner, assistant dean of transportation technologies. “We are pleased to partner with Ciocca and look forward to future opportunities.”

“Ciocca Dealerships is a valued Corporate Tomorrow Maker partner,” added Chris S. Macdonald, the college’s assistant director of corporate relations. “They recognize that the advanced-technology, hands-on curriculum provided in our automotive programs develops the skilled workforce needed in their operations. Their investment in our students’ futures through these scholarship awards is greatly appreciated.”



