Few things are as nostalgic as a trip down memory lane in your old college town. Add in some winter weather, go back almost a century, and the result can be stunning.

Penn State's official Facebook page gave their followers a unique dose of that nostalgia this week when it shared some classic winter photos of the main campus from 1926 to 1939.

The photos feature the Pennsylvania State University's Old Main, originally called "Main Building," a significant and historic building on campus. Old Main currently serves as the administrative center of the university and houses the offices of the president and other officials. 

322320218_578833134071818_2512301406615163590_n.jpg

Photo of the campus from the official Facebook page of The Pennsylvania State University.
322350007_553219440020557_2079143272428474774_n.jpg

Photo of the campus from the official Facebook page of The Pennsylvania State University.
321502848_686887342818786_1125584660466103825_n.jpg

Photo of the campus from the official Facebook page of The Pennsylvania State University.
319834919_1192599181656134_795281046862216912_n.jpg

Photo of the campus from the official Facebook page of The Pennsylvania State University.

