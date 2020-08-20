State College, Pa. -- "If you act up, you pack up," reads a Change.org petition demanding first year students at Penn State University be sent home. The petition was created by upperclassmen students in response to a large outdoor party that took place outside of a first year residential complex on campus.

The comments on the petition include a range of reasons for signing including, "what I have seen in just one day being back is unacceptable," "my senior year is more important than a twerk circle," and "I like being alive."

Videos of the large gathering of students were posted to social media and went viral last night. CBS Philadelphia showed some of the video clips which show a large crowd of students dancing and shouting. The student party was broken up and the rowdy crowd dispersed by local and university officials.

None of the students appeared to be wearing masks or practicing social distancing guidelines, making them in violation of the COVID-19 compact students had to sign when they came to campus as well as a city-wide ordinance requiring individuals to wear masks outdoors and limiting groups to 10 people or less.

"Do you want to be the person responsible for sending everyone home?" asked President of Penn State, Eric Barron, during a statement about the incident released by the University earlier today.

"As a reminder, we are using our student conduct process to identify students who are not compliant with University requirements. It’s important all students understand that the consequences for violations include possible expulsion."

The President also noted that a campus fraternity, Phi Kappa Psi, was placed on suspension yesterday for "a potential violation of COVID-19 rules regarding socials." While the President's statement concluding with a positive comment on the amount of students following the health and safety guidelines, the recent events at Penn State, as well as UNC and Notre Dame, suggests that college partying won't be stopped by the fear of COVID-19.

As of Thursday afternoon, the petition had over 4,000 signatures.