SMU transfer, incoming freshman round out 2020-21 newcomers

University Park, Pa. -- Penn State Women’s Basketball rounded its roster with two players announced this week.

Johnasia Cash, a McKeesport native, started her NCAA career at Southern Methodist University in Texas, but will transfer to Penn State this season. Also joining her is incoming freshman Nyam Thornton.

Cash, who averaged a team-leading 11.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game during her junior season at SMU, will have one year of eligibility remaining.

She will sit out the 2020-21 season and utilize her eligibility for the 2021-22 season. Thornton, who helped guide her high school team to a pair of state championships, will round out a group of eight freshmen on the 2020-21 Penn State roster.

JOHNASIA CASH

6-2 FORWARD | SENIOR | McKEESPORT, PA. | McKEESPORT HIGH SCHOOL | SOUTHERN METHODIST UNIVERSITY

At SMU

Three-year starter who played in 87 games while making 55 starts and averaging career numbers of 7.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

As a junior in 2019-20: Led SMU and ranked 20th in the AAC with 11.1 points per game…Third in the league with 9.4 rebounds per game…Started 28 of 29 games played and averaged 24.3 minutes per game…Had 11 double-doubles, including four straight games from Nov. 30 at Pacific to Dec. 19 against UTEP…Scored a career-high 25 points with 12 rebounds against Cincinnati (2/8)…Grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds with 18 points against North Dakota (12/9)…Scored at least 10 points 19 times, including a 19-point performance in the conference tournament against Memphis (3/6)…Tallied 10 or more rebounds in a game 15 times…Fourth in the conference with 40 blocks…Blocked four shots in a game three times, against Wright State (12/7), North Dakota and Cincinnati (2/8)…Also had 52 steals, with six against Memphis (3/2), and 28 assists.

High School

Four-time All-Conference pick at McKeesport High School.

Led Tigers to playoffs on two occasions.

Averaged 22 points and 11 rebounds per game during junior season.

Also played volleyball and ran track.

Played on Western Pennsylvania Bruins AAU team, leading the Bruins to the championship of the Adidas Gauntlet Series.

Personal: Daughter of Geneva Cash…Has two younger brothers and one younger sister…Cousin of former WNBA star Swin Cash…Born on Feb. 21, 1999 in Pittsburgh, Pa…Majoring in Recreation Park and Tourism Management at Penn State.

Why Johnasia Chose Penn State: “I wanted to be closer to my support system and my siblings in hopes to motivate them to do BIG things in life! When I first heard from Penn State I immediately fell in love with the coaching staff, especially Coach Kiegs!! She really didn’t take any time at all to make me feel wanted, needed, loved and valued! I love that!! I got to meet some of my future teammates as well and I absolutely loved the CHEMISTRY between them all! I always say home is where the heart is, and my heart is closer to my family, here, at Penn State.”

Kieger on Cash: “We are thrilled to welcome Johnasia to the Penn State family. She is a tremendous fit for our program as a person, student, and player. She fills an immediate need for us as a versatile forward who can play with her back to the basket or stretch the floor. An aggressive rebounder who runs the floor and can alter shots is exactly what our program needed. Johnasia will add so much value to our team as an experienced performer and proven competitor. We could not be more excited to welcome Johnasia back to Pennsylvania.”

NYAM THORNTON

5-7 GUARD | FRESHMAN | COLUMBUS, OHIO | COLUMBUS AFRICENTRIC

Three-year All-League and All-District pick who helped guide Columbus Africentric High School to a pair of state championships and four regional, four district and four city championships.

Led Columbus Africentric to an overall record of 94-9 throughout her four years.

Served as team captain for final three seasons, earning first team All-City, All-League and All-District honors in each of those three seasons.

Ranked as the No. 31 point guard in the Class of 2020 by ESPN.

Played AAU ball for the Michigan Crossover.

Personal: Daughter of Howard and Janina Thornton…Has two sisters and one brother…Sister, Naudaka, played volleyball at Otterbein University…Born on Nov. 14, 2001 in Columbus, Ohio.

Why Nyam Chose Penn State: “I chose Penn State because I liked the campus and the basketball staff and team.”

Kieger on Thornton: “Nyam is a proven winner who has competed against the best of the best. She is a fierce competitor who never backs down from a challenge. Her grit and heart are what originally caught my eye as we were recruiting her. She is an elite passer who has phenomenal court vision to make her teammates better. We are ecstatic to welcome her to Penn State. She will make an immediate impact and be a great addition to our back court. We cannot wait to get on the court with her and help make her dreams come true.”