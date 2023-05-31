Boulder, Co. — On May 19, the U.S. Department of Energy announced the winners of the 10th annual Collegiate Wind Competition, including a team from Penn State who placed third in the overall competition.

The Penn State Wind Energy Club included Faculty Advisors Mark A. Miller and Susan W. Stewart; and Student Leads Katherine Bowser, Maddison Brant, Conner Burger, Shana Hartwick, Juanita Jayaprakash, and Satyam Patel.

Read more about the team and their strategy.

“By participating in the Collegiate Wind Competition, these students gained hands-on experience and built professional relationships that will help them join the nation's wind energy workforce,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Alejandro Moreno.

“Wind energy is already one of the fastest growing industries in the country, but we need many more workers for us to achieve our goals of a 100% clean electricity by 2035 and a net-zero-emissions economy by 2050. I congratulate the 2023 winning teams, and I look forward to seeing what these students do next in this space.”

The 2023 Collegiate Wind Competition called on teams to develop solutions to the siting, development, and outreach challenges associated with fixed-bottom offshore wind energy projects.

Over the course of the school year, participating teams designed and built prototypes of fixed-bottom offshore wind turbines, created offshore wind energy project development plans, collaborated with members of the wind energy industry and local media, and raised wind energy awareness in their communities.

The competition culminated in a week-long final event at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Balch Fieldhouse in Boulder, Colorado, where the 13 2023 finalist teams tested their prototype wind turbines and presented their work to panels of wind energy experts.

Kansas State University rose above 12 other competing teams to claim first place in this annual competition.

