University Park—It was fun, light, and displayed the qualities Penn State saw in Clarisa Crowell that eventually landed her the head coaching position with the softball program.

Crowell, who was born in Hawaii before moving to the east coast as a young child, has remained grounded in her roots. She is all about family and building better people, not just softball players.

She made that clear Friday morning as she met with the media for the first time as the softball program’s top member.

“You have to win the people and you have to build a culture,” Crowell said. “That’s my primary focus now. Right now, I need to bring our kids together and create an atmosphere they can feel comfortable to thrive in.”

Her message was on point with every Penn State program. It was enough to produce chills as she spoke about building the team and wanting to be at the University.

“I’m so excited to be the next leader of Penn State Softball,” Crowell said. “Everybody had nothing but good things to say about Penn State and potential here. I really felt like this was the right move for me. I’m just fortunate to be here in Happy Valley right now.”

Crowell made it clear there would be a commitment to recruiting from the local area. Pennsylvania has traditionally been a good producer of talent on the softball field.

Despite the quality of players, there have not been a lot of local competitors to find their way to Penn State. Even fewer District 6 and District 4 players have played for the Lions.

Hopefully Crowell, who said she loves recruiting and will definitely be playing a lead role in it, will change that approach and bring in more local talent.

“As long as they are kids that we feel can come in an make an impact on our program I’m going to absolutely be committed to that,” Crowell said. “Any talent that’s in this immediate area we absolutely will go after the kids that we feel will be difference makers with out program. As we will with everybody else in the state of Pennsylvania.”

Penn State certainly found a good coach to lead the program. In 2019, Crowell was named coach of the year for the Middle American Conference as she coached Miami of Ohio to another winning season. She left the program as the all-time winningest coach with more than 200 victories.

Crowell coached 12 players to first-team All-MAC honors, 10 to second team honors, and nine to All-MAC Freshman Team honors. Under her guidance, Miami of Ohio won the regular season title and finished 35-16.

Prior to Miami, Crowell spent six seasons as an assistant coach at Oklahoma State where she primarily worked with the pitchers and catchers. In 2010, both of her pitchers earned spots on the All-Big 12 and NFCA All-Midwest Region teams. In 2011, Crowell coached catcher Courtney Totte to an All-Big 12 first team selection and a Third-Team All-American. She helped lead the Cowgirls back to national prominence as Oklahoma State returned to the College World Series for the first time since 1998. The coaching staff was named Midwest Region Coaching Staff of the Year that season.

Crowell also made stops at Syracuse as an assistant coach in 2006 where she had four players earn All-Region recognition and five All-Conference honorees, led by All-American and Big East Player of the Year Alexis Switenko and Tonye McCorkle, the Big East Co-Rookie of the Year. Crowell started her coaching career at Ohio where she was an assistant for two years.

Crowell was a decorated student-athlete at Virginia Tech as a four-year letterwinner and a three-time all-conference performer for the Hokies. In 2013, Crowell was inducted into the Virginia Tech All Sports Hall of Fame.

Crowell graduated from Virginia Tech in 2002 with a bachelor of science degree in psychology. She earned a master of science in recreation and sports sciences from Ohio University in 2005.