State College, Pa. -- Growing up in Loyalsock Township, Morgan O’ Connor would notice the volunteers canning for donations for THON on busy streets in Williamsport the weekends leading up to the event. As she grew up and learned more about the cause behind the canning, her interests and desire to make a contribution began to grow.

“As I got older I would see people graduate from Loyalsock and other schools and post about THON. I thought it was amazing that college students are giving their free time to this giant organization,” O’Connor said.

After being accepted to Penn State University, O’Connor said that besides the incredible institution that Penn State is, THON had a big influence on her decision to become a Nittany Lion. The sophomore marketing major and media studies minor now prepares to support the fight against childhood cancer yet again this month.

THON, the 48-hour dance marathon held at The Bryce Jordan Center every year, continues to make incredible impacts on the lives of those it’s intended to benefit. It’s “For The Kids” and, to date, has raised 168 million dollars for the Four Diamonds Fund since the partnership formed in 1977 to battle childhood cancer.

O’Connor now holds a role as a media relations captain for THON. She works alongside five other captains to work in conjunction with local and national media outlets covering the event.

In a typical calendar year and over the course of the 46-hour dance marathon, O'Connor helps escort and provide support for members of the media. She relays information and has up-close access to the dancers. Due to the global pandemic, the experience may not be exactly as she envisioned it would be, but her impact will be made nonetheless.

“THON is the worlds largest student-run philanthropy, and we work throughout the year to raise funds and spread awareness, and it’s all in the pursuit of a cure. We want to make sure that a family never has to receive a medical bill," O’Connor said.

"Even though money is a big part of it, a huge part of it is building that emotional connection with the families so they never feel alone throughout the process,” she added.

O’Connor acknowledged the differences in trying to successfully plan and execute another THON weekend amidst the impact of COVID-19. She said they’ve taken full advantage of technological capabilities and used Zoom to the maximum extent to stay connected and prepared as a team.

“It has been difficult, but still our number one goal is bringing emotional and financial support to the families. There are programs where we can get connected with the families and we can talk to them and have some interactions with them on zoom throughout the year” she said.

Expanding from her role as a promotions committee member last year, O’Connor still remembers that first experience and the emotions that came with helping out for her first THON.

“I’ve seen pictures of it, but pictures and videos don’t do it justice. Nothing compares to walking in there. When I walked down the stairs, my eyes filled with tears, it was so insane. Seeing all the people in there, and just everyone there for the same reason, it’s so amazing. Nothing compares to that,” O’Connor reflected.

2021 THON is Feb. 19-21 and will be a completely virtual event. Watch the livestream any time from 6 p.m. Feb. 19 until 4 p.m. February 21, 2021 at thon.org/livestream.

Without the same physical in-person support that THON participants would usually have access to, including EMS support, dancers who participate virtually are being tasked with other challenges throughout the weekend.

Events featured on the livestream throughout the weekend include bands, speakers, national acts, a pep rally, talent shows, fashion shows, and more. THON also offers a comprehensive guide to enhancing your at-home THON experience.

Want to support THON? Visit donate.thon.org For the Kids!