State College, Pa. – Do you have burning questions about your indoor garden? The Penn State Extension Master Gardener Program can help you find the answers!

Register now for Garden Hotline LIVE! Goes Indoors: New Year Edition, hosted by the Penn State Extension Master Gardener Program from noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2021.

"We’ll answer queries about a Monstera that’s become a monster, ferns with the winter blues, and other winter plant conundrums," said the program. "Whether you’re trying to not kill a gift plant from your new in-laws or just experimenting with overwintering a canna in your garage, the Penn State Extension Master Gardener Program is here to help!"

Questions are collected in advance of the webinar from gardeners across Pennsylvania, then assigned to Master Gardener panelists for further research.

The webinars are free to attend, but viewers need to register online to receive the links for the live webinars.

Additional information and links to previous webinar recordings can all be found on the Garden Hotline LIVE! website.