University Park, Pa. – Posters advertising an event with the tagline, "Pray the Gay Away," and featuring self-described "ex-gay global political sensation" Milo Yiannopolous sparked immediate backlash after they appeared on the campus of Pennsylvania State University (PSU) earlier this week.

The event, which is scheduled to take place on Nov. 3 on the University's campus, will discuss "free speech, faith, conversion therapy, and hair style," according to the event's page.

Yiannopolous has made a career by being controversial. From his role as an editor for far right news outlet, Breitbart, to his 2016 college speaking tour called "Dangerous Faggot," he often straddles — and often pushes — the fine line between free speech and hate speech.

His personal life is also fraught with controversy. In 2017, he was forced to resign from Breitbart and lost a major book deal after leaked comments suggested his support for pedophiliac relationships.

Most recently, Yiannpolous announced his plans to build a gay conversion therapy center in Florida. Conversion therapy, defined as any attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression, is banned in 14 states, but Florida is one of three states which has made it illegal to enforce a conversion therapy ban.

The controversial topic of the "Pray the Gay Away" event, combined with the controversial speaker, have made it a hotbed of protest and anger among students and the surrounding community.

"The poster alone is enough to consider hate speech," reads a Change.org petition calling for the event's cancellation, which has already received nearly 10,000 signatures. The petition also explains that the event's funding "were partially funded by UPAC, with money directly from student tuition. LGBT students are having their own tuition money used to promote hate speech against themselves."

Other campus groups, including the University Park Undergraduate Association and campus LGBTQ+ groups, stated that the event can be "trauma-inducing" for "victims of conversion therapy" and highlighted how events featuring Yiannopolous have led to calls for cancellation and violent incidents on college campuses.

Uncensored America, the campus group responsible for organizing the event described Yiannopolous as "the ultimate free speech martyr" and said the calls for cancellation prove "we don’t live in an environment where people can truly speak freely," in a statement to the Centre Daily Times.

Despite the calls for the event's cancellation, the University has said it "lacks the right to do anything to stop it."

"As offensive and hurtful as Yiannopoulos’s comments have been and are likely to be again, and despite our own abhorrence for such statements and the promotional tactics used, Uncensored America has the undeniable Constitutional right to sponsor this presentation on our campus," said the University in a statement on the website.

An alternative event, called "Love is Louder," has been planned on campus and will take place from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. on the same evening as the Yiannopolous event.