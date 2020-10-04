State College, Pa. – The Penn State University Police Department responded to three separate sexual assault incidents on campus during the early morning hours of Oct. 3.

The first sexual assault was reported to police on Oct. 3 at 1:55 a.m. and occurred between midnight and 1 a.m. on Oct. 3 in the Nittany Apartments Residence Complex on the Southeastern part of campus, adjacent to Hastings and Bigler roads. The male's identity is known to the victim, police said.

The second sexual assault was reported to police by an anonymous third party on Oct. 3 at 4 a.m. The reported sexual assault occurred on Oct. 3 between 12:45 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. by a male believed to be unknown to the victim, police said. The assault reportedly occurred in the first floor Johnston Commons women's restroom located in the East Halls complex.

The third sexual assault was reported to police at 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 3, and occurred in the East Halls Residence Complex between 2 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. by a male known to the victim, police said. The residence hall is located on the Northeastern portion of campus, adjacent to Bigler and Curtin roads.

University Police made the following statement in their Timely Warning notices of the reported assaults:

"Perpetrators are responsible for their criminal behavior. You can take specific actions to reduce your vulnerability: Don't feel obligated to do anything you don't want to. 'I don't want to' is always a good enough reason," the statement reads.

"Get verbal consent for your partner, and don't assume you know what the other person wants...Perpetrators take advantage of vulnerability and seek opportunities to commit sexual assaults," police said.

Sexual assault is a second degree felony in Pennsylvania, and sentencing can include up to 10 years in prison, fines, and psychiatric treatment, according to police.