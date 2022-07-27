University, Pa. — A six-year fundraising campaign by Penn State University raised $2.1 billion, officials announced.

PSU President Eric J. Barron announced in April that the fundraising campaign, “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” had surpassed its goal and raised $2,166,032,798 toward the three imperatives that Barron defined as the top priorities of the university.

Penn State is now one of only 15 universities nationwide to have raised more than $1 billion in three or more campaigns.

“Opening the doors of higher education and helping students to graduate on time and on track to success, creating the transformative experiences that help Penn Staters to become leaders, and impacting the world through research, outreach and service to communities close to home and around the globe — this is what it means to be a truly great public university,” Barron said at a fundraising celebration earlier this year.

“As I prepare to step down from my role as president, I am profoundly grateful for the support we have received and for the belief of our alumni and friends in Penn State’s potential for leadership. The success of this campaign has given President-elect Neeli Bendapudi vital resources to take the University to even higher levels, to make us ‘A Greater Penn State.’”

Bendapudi was among the more than 1,440 guests at the April event, which highlighted the impact of philanthropic support received since the campaign began in 2016.

Board of Trustees Chair Matthew W. Schuyler noted, “The campaign’s success in reaching its goal is all the more impressive given the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Penn State fighting spirit has never served us better than over the last few years. The University broke institutional records in four of the six years of this campaign, and we achieved six of our eight best fundraising years of all time.

"Our history and our future as a higher education leader demanded that we succeed in this effort, and through their gifts, the University’s alumni and friends are helping our students and our institution to thrive.”

Over the course of the event, speakers and videos highlighted landmark gifts, matching programs and other fundraising milestones that contributed to the $2.166 billion total:

“The impact of this campaign will be felt widely and deeply for many decades to come,” said O. Richard Bundy III, vice president for development and alumni relations. “At colleges across the University and campuses across the commonwealth, Penn State supporters are ensuring that our ambition as an institution — to serve and to lead, to set a new standard for higher education — matches the ambition of our students. We have received support from nearly 684,000 donors since the campaign began, and each of those donors is committed to making our institution greater.”

The event also celebrated the contributions of Penn State’s fundraising volunteers to the campaign’s success. Campaign chair Rick Sokolov offered his thanks to the more than 700 alumni and community leaders who have served over the last six years.

“Our volunteers have not only offered tremendous time and talent to ‘A Greater Penn State,’” said Sokolov. “They have also set a powerful example with their own giving, as have the Board of Trustees, the University’s academic deans and chancellors, and Eric and Molly Barron themselves. These demonstrated efforts underscored the importance of achieving success in this campaign and further ensured the ongoing commitment of the entire Penn State community to 'A Greater Penn State.'”

The event marked one of the final public appearances by Eric and Molly Barron before the president’s official retirement on May 8. The program included a medley of the couple’s favorite songs, performed by students from Penn State musical theatre program under the direction of program head John Simpkins.

Onstage and behind the scenes, more than 200 students and 17 faculty were involved in the live show, which was led by School of Theatre Director Rick Lombardo, and video components of the event were created in partnership with WPSU, the College of Arts and Architecture, and the Center for Immersive Experiences.

While the April 22 event marked the official public celebration of “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” gifts made before June 30 will be counted toward the campaign’s final total.

To learn more about “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” visit greaterpennstate.psu.edu.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.