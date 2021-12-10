Williamsport -- Pennsylvania College of Technology students earned the most scholarships in the country from a foundation that promotes skilled manufacturing careers.

Four students from Penn College’s School of Engineering Technologies were among the 23 nationwide recipients of $1,500-$2,500 scholarships from Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs, the charitable foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International. Full-time students enrolled in manufacturing-related majors were eligible for the Spring 2022 semester scholarships.

“We are very proud to see Penn College lead the list of schools with scholarship recipients,” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies. “It’s a testament to the quality of our students, academic programs and faculty. Thanks to a technical, hands-on education, Penn College students are tomorrow makers who will play a vital role shrinking the skills gap in manufacturing.”

According to a recent study by Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute, manufacturers will need to fill 4 million jobs by 2030. More than 2 million of those positions could go unfilled without an influx of talent possessing technical skills.

The Penn College NBT scholarship recipients are metal fabrication students Caleb D. Coots, of Tioga, and Alec D. Rees, of Centerport, New York; Jake C. Beatty, of Grove City, majoring in machine tool technology; and Collin D. Skiba, of Williamsport, studying automation engineering technology: robotics and automation.

Coots, Rees and Beatty also were awarded NBT scholarships for the fall semester.

Since 1990, NBT has awarded more than $1.2 million to over 600 students nationwide.

Penn College’s School of Engineering Technologies consists of divisions focusing on materials science and engineering technologies, industrial and computer technologies, construction and architectural technologies, and diesel technology and natural resources.



