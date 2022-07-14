The Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) has reaffirmed accreditation for Pennsylvania College of Technology for another eight years.

MSCHE accredits institutions across the United States, as well as globally.

Every eight years, colleges and universities must reapply for Middle States accreditation. The evaluation includes an extensive self-study and a visit by a team of external evaluators that reads the college’s self-study report, examines documents and other information that serve as evidence that the college meets the seven standards for accreditation, speaks to students, faculty, staff and administrators, and makes a recommendation about whether to reaccredit.

The MSCHE team conducted its visit virtually, due to pandemic, from Feb. 27 through March 2. The evaluators found that the college met all standards for accreditation and requirements of affiliation, and the team had no recommendations or requirements for the college to fulfill.

Penn College, a special mission affiliate of Penn State, received notice that its accreditation was reaffirmed by MSCHE in late June. The college has held Middle States accreditation since 1970.

The next self-study evaluation for the college will be undertaken in 2029-30. The next mid-point peer review will be in 2026.

“Reaffirmation of our accreditation from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education – an agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation – serves as a validation of Penn College’s academic rigor and ongoing commitment to educational quality,” said President Michael J. Reed. “MSCHE accreditation instills confidence in our students, employees and stakeholders that the college is allocating its resources prudently and fulfilling its unique and vital mission.”

“The decision of the Commission to reaffirm our accreditation is a testament to the work that we do each day to provide a quality educational experience for our students,” said Joanna K. Flynn, dean of curriculum and instruction, who served as accreditation liaison officer for the college. “It was through the hard work and dedication of the Steering Committee, standard-based work groups and the campus community participating in the process that we were able to achieve this result. We should be proud of the outcome.”

MSCHE is a voluntary, nongovernmental membership association that conducts accreditation and pre-accreditation activities for institutions of higher education in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and any other geographic areas in which the Commission elects to conduct accrediting activities.

