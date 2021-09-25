Selinsgrove, Pa. -- Since 2007, the Sierra Club has ranked the "Cool Schools" of the U.S. and Canada. The Sierra Club assess the select colleges and universities who submit their school's data for review.

Cool Schools assesses colleges’ performances for sustainable practices, ranging from their lesson curriculum to building infrastructure to energy production and the sourcing of cafeteria food.

Several Pa. schools received a top ranking in 2021.

Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pa.: #17 (of 328)

According to the Sierra Club, Dickinson has maintained and promoted green practices for several years.

Dickinson is known for its on-campus organic farm which, according to the Sierra Club, has substantially improved its waste processing, and may soon produce enough electricity from methane biogas to sell carbon-free electricity.

Dickinson students have worked to develop climate-action policies through collaborations with Carlisle municipalities, even advising county planning departments to make changes, according to Sierra Club reviews. Chatham College, Pittsburgh, Pa.: #15 (of 328) Chatham is known for food, agriculture, and sustainability studies. Many students are active in on-campus clubs that engage them in off-campus partnerships to promote sustainability in Pittsburgh and surrounding towns. Chatham harnesses 90% of their total electricity through a mostly wind-powered energy source, according to Chatham's sustainability overview. The campus houses the following facilities, according to the Sierra Club review: two native plant gardens, a work-and-pick garden, agroecology fields, a solar-thermal greenhouse, rainwater-capture systems, chickens and pygmy goats, and aquaculture labs Penn State University, State College, Pa.: #17 (of 328) According to the Sustainability Institute at Penn State, the university determines their sustainability goals based upon the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). There are many on-campus events catered to sustainable initiatives and speakers. They offer student sustainability councils, internship opportunities in the field, and hands-on learning from their campus farm. Susquehanna University, Carlisle, Pa.: #195 (of 328)

In 2020, Susquehanna ranked 260; now, at 195, their progress is substantial.

“Our improvement in the Sierra Club’s Cool Schools ranking can be attributed to our campuswide dedication to environmental stewardship,” said Kathy Straub, interim dean of the School of Natural and Social Sciences. “From our academic offerings and research to facilities management and financial planning, Susquehanna continues to innovate and dedicate itself to being a responsible environmental citizen, a commitment that only deepens as we continue to see the global impacts of climate change.”

STARS, the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System, is a nationally recognized assessment tool for colleges and universities to measure their sustainability performance.

Sierra processed the STARS data through a custom-built formula that ranked the schools according to its own weighting criteria across 18 categories that reflect the priorities of the Sierra Club.



