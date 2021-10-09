Mansfield, Pa. -- Mansfield University's on-campus residence halls are ranked #10 on the list of 2022 Best College Dorms in America, according to Niche. Out of over 100 institutions in the state, Mansfield ranks second in residence halls, after California University of Pennsylvania.

"Mansfield's top-notch residence halls are among the many reasons that students choose to live and learn at our University," explained Dr. Bashar Hanna, Interim President of Mansfield University. "The full college experience goes beyond the classroom, and we're proud to offer an exceptional living experience that supports our safe and welcoming Mansfield community."

Mansfield is Top-10 out of more than 1,300 colleges and universities ranked across the country. The rankings factor student surveys on campus housing that are self-reported by Niche.com users, along with average housing cost, housing capacity, and student housing crime rates from the U.S. Department of Education.

Mansfield's campus features four modern, suite-style residence halls that provide students with an exceptional living-learning experience. The residence halls offer up to five different styles of furnished living units that include air conditioning, individual bathrooms, refrigerators, microwaves, high-speed internet, one-card secure access, and laundry facilities and study lounges on each floor. Each building includes at least one kitchen, a game room, and a multi-purpose recreation area among other amenities.

To help ensure a positive living environment, each hall is operated by a full-time, live-in professional staff member who is assisted by student staff members living on each residence hall floor.

"We are proud of the on-campus housing Mansfield provides for students," said Dusty Zeyn, Director of Student Living & Community Programs. "There are so many options to choose from that our students can count on finding something that fits their needs. Anyone who's had the opportunity to visit or stay on-campus thinks they're pretty 'suite' too!"



