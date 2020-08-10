Mansfield, Pa. -- Mansfield University held its 155th commencement exercises for Spring and Summer 2020 graduates in a pair of ceremonies at Karl Van Norman Field on Saturday, August 8.

The commencement was originally scheduled for May 2 but was postponed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday's commencement was split into two smaller ceremonies with limited attendance, physical distancing, and other safety measures in place to comply with Pennsylvania Department of Health, State System, and federal guidelines. The university recognized it's graduates from the College of Arts and Humanities at 9 a.m. then held a ceremony for the College of Natural and Social Science at 1 p.m.

Dr. Charles Patterson, President of Mansfield University welcomed graduates and explained "this graduation is uniquely yours."

Patterson went on to encourage the graduates to "take what you have learned from this challenging and disruptive experience, combine this with the knowledge gained through the attainment of your degree, and apply this to your life as you move forward."

Steve McCloskey, a 1991 graduate of Mansfield University and retired MU Director of Athletic Operations and Information, served as the keynote speaker at both ceremonies.

McCloskey spoke to the graduates about overcoming adversity and having the courage to face your fears and how that related to the adversity faced by the Class of 2020 in their final semester.

"100 years from now, the commencement speaker will be talking about how great this class was, and how they found a way to make it all work no matter what the adversity was" explained McCloskey. He also spoke about how Mansfield will always be a part of the graduate's lives. "You can leave Mansfield, but Mansfield University and the spirit of the Mountaineer will never leave you."

During the commencement, Casey Wood '02 gave a greeting from Alumni Relations, Anthony Mastroianni '21 represented the Student Government Association, and Dr. John Ulrich recognized the faculty emeriti.

Dr. Jonathan Rothermel served as Grand Marshal and Dr. Scott Davis was Herald.

View Online: http://mansfield.meritpages.com/news/Mansfield-University-holds-155th-Commencement-for-Spring-and-Summer-Graduates/16629