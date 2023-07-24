Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming College is launching a new community program this year that seeks to acclimate and immerse first-year college students into Williamsport and surrounding area — and you can help.

The program, beginning this fall, is called OpenWilliamsport. It will provide an opportunity for local families, called host households, to be paired with a college student to help them feel more welcome, supported, and assist with navigating the process of transitioning to the area.

Lycoming College Assistant Dean for Student Success Dr. PageCarol Woods is overseeing the program and said that the goal is to create a “home away from home and local support system” for students.

Woods indicated that OpenWilliamsport will be a non-residential program, meaning the student won't live in the family home. Rather, a host family will serve more as “a safe place to get to know you and your family and Williamsport away from campus,” she explained.

The program is designed to help first-year Lycoming College Students adapt to college life and living in a new area. At some point, there may be a similar offering for second year students, or “rising sophomores," depending on the level of interest and community support.

“Many of the students participating are first generation college students of the global majority who come from urban cities across the country,” Woods said, such as Chicago, Denver, District of Columbia, Houston, Los Angeles, Memphis, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, and Philadelphia.

Lycoming College is hoping to sign up 20 households to participate for the initial program launch. There are currently eight households registered for the program.

Matching between students and respective households will occur in August, and there is a vetting process so those interested in applying should sign up as soon as possible, Woods encouraged. A questionnaire completed as part of the program helps with that process. The program summary information is available on Lycoming College's Open Williamsport website.

Community information sessions were held in April and May of this year. However, virtual meetings can still be arranged at this point if interested parties have additional questions.

The vetting process involves typical certifications and clearances, including background check, child abuse clearances, FBI Fingerprint History Check, etc., as well as completion of a detailed questionnaire, submission of two letters of recommendation from a non-family community member, and a letter of interest expressing why you are interested in the program. Any costs incurred with fingerprints and/or related clearances will be refunded, according to the college.

The program will offer scheduled group events to assist with getting to know and engage with the students, but can be “as static or fluid as you make it” Woods said. There are some fun, relaxed activities planned such as a group luncheon event on the Hiawatha Riverboat in September, Homecoming Tailgating Event in October, and Friendsgiving Event (prior to Thanksgiving) in November.

Beyond that, families can invite the students to interact with them as a family unit and to participate in household activities as the relationship naturally develops, Woods said.

The program is possible based on a grant from First Community Foundation Partnership. For more information, contact Dr. Woods at woodsp@lycoming.edu.

