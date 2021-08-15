Williamsport, Pa. -- “Never underestimate the power of networking whether it be with a career advisor, professor, coach, college alumni, friend, or even family member.” It's Lycoming College Career Advisor Anne Landon's top advice to students.

The Center for Enhanced Academic Experiences (CEAE) at Lycoming College helps students identify their interests within the career world, and assists in the search for jobs and opportunities that allow them to develop intellectually, professionally, and personally, according to Lycoming College.

The CEAE embeds career advisors within academic departments, which guarantees students access to a career advisor who is well-acquainted with their area of study.

Landon, who specializes in business administration, accounting, economics, and corporate communication, was recently able to connect an alumna with an amazing opportunity at UPMC through another alumnus.

“I really enjoy making those types of connections,” Landon said. “Seeing students land the job of their dreams and employers gaining a valuable addition to their workforce is so rewarding. It’s a win-win situation.”

During her time at college, Jena Hampton ’18 completed an internship at River Valley Health and Dental as part of her business practicum and it resulted in a strong interest in healthcare. At the time of her graduation, however, there were not many local opportunities in the field. Hampton applied for the Management Trainee Program at Enterprise Holdings and was subsequently hired.

Because Hampton stayed in contact with Lycoming College, Landon knew the former student was still interested in pursuing a position in healthcare. She immediately thought of Hampton when Luke Klingler ’15 reached out asking if any recent graduates would be interested in a position at UPMC.

“What I love about Lycoming are the alumni connections,” said Klingler. “Some of my other job offers were through former alumni, so I think networking is really key.”

Like Hampton, Klingler benefitted from an internship organized by the CEAE. He was offered the position of business associate at UPMC Heart & Vascular Institute in Williamsport. After two years, he applied for and landed a practice manager role with the neuroscience and rehab service line. That’s when he reached out to Landon about a potential opening for a student. Hampton started out as a business assistant to his team.

In relation to how the opportunity has affected her career trajectory, Hampton said, “This opportunity has opened doors for movement and growth within the UPMC system as well as management experience within a healthcare facility.”

Klingler is now director of operations at UPMC Heart & Vascular Institute in Williamsport. He manages, runs, and oversees staffing for physician practices. “It can definitely be stressful at times, but I absolutely love it,” Klingler said. “I love interacting with providers and teams, and at the end of the day, we are all here to help patients. I may not be the one operating on the patient, but I can help set up my teams and my doctors for success.”

Hampton is now a practice manager with UPMC’s Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. In this role, she manages practices in physical medicine and rehabilitation, rehabilitation psychology, and osteopathic manipulative medicine. She also manages staff and prepares data entry files for schedule utilization and productivity.

To stay involved with the College, Hampton keeps in contact with alumni and her sorority, Beta Phi Gamma. Klingler serves as assistant coach for the Lycoming's men’s soccer team. Together, Hampton and Klingler make a conscious effort of finding opportunities for graduates, fueling the reputation of the College’s excellent networking system.



