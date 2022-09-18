Williamsport, Pa. — Every year, since 2008, a Williamsport-based film festival opens to the public free of charge.

This year's OnScreen Film Festival, formerly known as the Pennsylvania College Student Film and Video Festival, will include films from the United States and 23 other countries.

On September 29, the AMC Classic 11 in Williamsport will be open to the public to watch both international and local short films, including eight from Lycoming College students, for free. Tickets can be reserved online to ensure an open seat.

There will also be an online screening of official selections, including award-winning films from September 30 to October 14.

“I’m thrilled to share these incredible films from talented international emerging filmmakers. To be able to screen the only international film festival in the region is quite exciting and I hope to draw the local community to the event,” said Bedrosian Peterson, festival director and professor of film and video arts at Lycoming College.

“This year we received 880 submissions from 72 countries, including submissions in a new graduate school category. Our newly appointed festival selection committee members, Mitch Wheary and Emily Shaffer, selected semi-finalists from which the official selections were determined. Judges Tom Woodruff Jr., Levi Woodward, Christina Moliterno, Joshua R. Troxler, Stephen St. Francis Decky, and I are honored to announce the winning films from such a talented group.”

More information is available on the Festival Committee and Judges web page.

Award winners include:

Best Narrative: "Home" by Ferus Bakhodirov, Focus Film and Theater School, Uzbekistan

Best Documentary: "I’m not a river, I’m the sea" by María Isabel Muñoz and Tony Meneses, Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla, Mexico

Best Animation: "Despera" by Alicja Liss, University of Art in Poznan, Poland

Best Experimental or Music Video: "Bust My Knuckles" by Harrison Shook, Belmont University, U.S.A.

Best Graduate Film: "Dribble" by Ali Lavarimonfare, University of Iran

Tom Woodruff Jr. Award: "In Suspense," Julissa Aguilar, Lycoming College, U.S.A.

Director’s Award: "On the Other Side of the Mountain" by Thibault Andre Puech, École Supérieure d'Audiovisuel, France

Honorable Mention: "The Sea" by Magdalena Babicz, The Academy of Art in Stentin, Poland

A complete list of all Official Selections for the Onscreen Film Festival is available here.

More information on the OnScreen Film and Video Festival is available on the Lycoming College website.

