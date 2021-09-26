Williamsport -- Lycoming College was ranked again as one of the nation’s best liberal arts colleges in a series of listings released this fall by U.S. News and World Report, the Princeton Review, the Wall Street Journal and Washington Monthly. The recognition affirms the success of the College’s innovations over the past decade and demonstrates that its modern and challenging degrees are sought-after in the job market and by graduate schools.

Lycoming College ranked No. 124 in U.S. News & World Report National Liberal Arts Colleges list for 2022, and ranked No. 32 on the publication’s Top Performers on Social Mobility list. In addition to academic excellence, U.S. News cites as noteworthy Lycoming’s strengths in alumni giving, financial resources, and faculty resources. The College’s full U.S. News profile can be accessed here.

Lycoming College was again recognized as one of the nation’s “Best 387 Colleges and Universities” in the 2022 edition of the annual college guide published by the Princeton Review. The publication provides college-bound students with a comprehensive look at the nation’s best colleges, featuring in-depth profiles and student-driven details that help students find their best college fit.

In the Princeton Review survey, Lycoming students commented that “faculty and administration work hard to customize the...college experience to each student’s needs,” and that the school offers “great opportunities to do hands-on research with your professors” as well as excellent “undergraduate internship...[and] study abroad opportunities.” Princeton Review’s profile on Lycoming College can be read in full here.

In this year’s Washington Monthly Liberal Arts Colleges Rankings, Lycoming College took the No. 77 spot. The DC-area publication releases college rankings every fall and differentiates itself from other rankings by evaluating colleges “based on their contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research, and promoting public service.” Lycoming’s entry can be viewed as part of the full 2021 Liberal Arts Colleges Ranking here. With a No. 30 ranking in social mobility, Lycoming continued to be recognized for its success in creating opportunity and promoting student success.

The Wall Street Journal / Times Higher Education U.S. College Rankings, now in its sixth year of publication, ranked Lycoming as being among the top 37 percent of nearly 800 colleges and universities in its database. WSJ recognized Lycoming College for both its financial strength and a positive learning environment. The rankings also acknowledged Lycoming’s student-to-faculty ratio of 12, which enables the College to offer students small class sizes and close faculty mentorship — a hallmark of learning at Lycoming. The Lycoming profile can be found here.

“Continued recognition as one of the nation’s strongest institutions of higher education helps attract bright young scholars and invites them to discover how Lycoming changes lives,” said Kent Trachte, president of Lycoming College. “In recent years, the College has risen in each of these rankings, which affirms that the College is on an exciting trajectory.”



