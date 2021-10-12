Williamsport, Pa. -- College-prep summer programs are designed to support student's transition into college life, including academics, social life, and mental health. Lycoming College developed their Lycoming Summer Academy (LSA) in 2017, thanks to grant funding from the Booth Ferris Foundation.

The LSA program received a $20,000 contribution from AT&T to support the program's development. This marks AT&T’s ninth year of giving to the College, and its second in support of LSA, bringing AT&T’s and the AT&T Foundation’s total support to $220,000.

LSA brings approximately twenty incoming freshmen to campus for a two-week experience prior to the start of the fall semester. Intended to help students establish meaningful connections and transition into college life, students are mentored by Len Cagle, Ph.D., assistant professor of German; Amy Rogers, Ph.D., chair and professor of education; Mallory Weymer, assistant dean for student success; and three successful upper-class students.

Additionally, participants take two, one-credit courses — “Why Williamsport” and “The Brothers Grimm: Then and Now” — as well as a half-credit personal development course.

“I got to experience what college was like before my real classes actually started,” said former LSA student Vijai Budhun ’23. “I am really appreciative of the program. LSA will help you meet people sooner, and you will be able to connect with your professors sooner.”

Building upon AT&T’s and the AT&T Foundation’s commitment to student success, David Kerr, president, AT&T Pennsylvania, visited campus on Wednesday, Sept. 29, to lead a career workshop for the LSA students.

“The first year of college can be very challenging. LSA helps first-year students build a strong foundation for success in college, on the job and in life,” Kerr said.

Program components also include off-campus experiential learning opportunities that emphasize critical analysis, self-reflection, and journaling, as well as community building activities. In the “Why Williamsport” course taught by Rogers, students explore the history of the region, and in addition to a walking tour of downtown Williamsport, they participate in a guided trolley tour and cruise on the Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat.

“I was nervous to go into college and was not sure what to expect,” said Micaiah “Mo” Terry ’23. “LSA and its experiences, though, got me ready right away. I would recommend LSA to incoming college students because it helps you prepare, teaches time management, and gives a level of comfortability.”

“The transition to college is a huge step for students, and aided by the support of AT&T and the AT&T Foundation, Lycoming is able to offer this scholarship- and credit-earning program that enables students to gain their academic, social, and emotional footing so that they can begin their first semester at Lycoming well-positioned for success,” said Susan M. Ross, Ph.D., vice provost and director of the LSA program.



