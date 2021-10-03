Williamsport -- Lycoming Engines, a decades-long partner of Pennsylvania College of Technology, is once again offering financial support to a student organization competing in a prestigious off-road racing venue. The company also served as a sponsor for the Penn College Spring 2021 Car Show.

Students in Penn College’s Baja SAE club have registered ten top 10 endurance race finishes since 2011 in the Society of Automotive Engineers annual marquee event. The most recent competition represented the best overall performance in the team’s 16-year history.

The college has excelled in the Baja SAE competitions, for which students design and build a single-seat, off-road vehicle to survive a battery of performance tests, including a four-hour endurance race over rough terrain. Approximately 100 colleges and universities from around the world compete.

Lycoming Engines, a Corporate Tomorrow Maker, is providing a 2021 Platinum Sponsorship for the club and its activities. This year’s sponsorship helped to fund travel for the students and a faculty adviser to the marquee Baja SAE competition, which was held in Louisville, Kentucky.

In 2019, Lycoming Engines’ sponsorship funds for the Baja SAE club enabled the purchase of titanium tubing, which students used in manufacturing components that helped to decrease the weight of their off-road vehicle. Previous years’ sponsorships by Lycoming Engines have funded the purchase of high-quality shock absorbers and other components.

Lycoming Engines was also the Club Choice Award sponsor for the Penn College Spring 2021 Car Show. That sponsorship enabled the Penn College Motorsports Association to purchase trophies for the competition.

An estimated 130 entries were on display during the event, which was coordinated by the Penn College Motorsports Association, PCT 4×4, Penn College Classic Cruisers, Penn College Diesel Performance Club and the Baja SAE team.

“Lycoming Engines is a valued Corporate Tomorrow Maker and a significant supporter of the Penn College Baja SAE team,” said Elizabeth A. Biddle, director of corporate relations. “The partnership with Lycoming Engines spans many years and impacts so many different areas of campus. We thank the company for once again choosing to direct support and funds to this nationally recognized student organization.”

“As a fellow ‘Baja’er’ and alumnus, I appreciate remaining connected to the team and the machining program,” said Tyler McCoy, manufacturing engineering supervisor at Lycoming Engines and a 2016 graduate of the manufacturing engineering technology program. “In my role, it means a lot to be able to work for an organization that sees the value of this student team and the learning experience to participate in this competition.”

“Lycoming Engines is proud to be a Penn College Corporate Tomorrow Maker and a Platinum Sponsor of the Baja SAE team once again,” said Shannon Massey, senior vice president and general manager. “The roots of our partnership run deep, and the fruits of our engagement are easy to see with approximately one-quarter of Lycoming Engines’ workforce comprised of Penn College alumni. Our goal is that students have the opportunity to expand their engineering and critical thinking skills, while viewing Lycoming Engines as a potential career upon graduation.”

Lycoming Engines has been a Penn College partner since 1985, providing in-kind donations, scholarships, event sponsorships and more. This is the company’s fourth year as a Platinum Sponsor for students’ Baja SAE efforts.



