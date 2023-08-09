Lycoming College students are spending their summer developing a digital history of the college, a project of the Lycoming College’s Humanities Research Center (HRC).

The collaborative faculty-student project has received a $150,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).

Each student-faculty team addressed an important moment or movement in the College’s history, especially as it relates to local and national historical contexts, fusing research, interviews, podcast development, and work with Lycoming College Archives and local entities to develop digital exhibits.

The work completed this summer will help to establish the procedural groundwork and technical platforms for future, expanded undergraduate digital humanities research.

The following student-faculty teams researched select moments in the College’s history:

Rei Saar ’25, Spanish and political science double major with a French minor, worked on the project, “Breaking Barriers: A Path for Women and People of Color in the Legal Profession,” with Susan Achury, Ph.D., assistant professor of political science.

Amelia Thompson ’26, archaeology major and Spanish minor, worked on the project, “Hispanic Voices at Lycoming,” with Rubén Varona, Ph.D., assistant professor of Spanish.

Mackenzie Holmes ’25, history and English double major, worked on the project, “Indigenous History of Lycoming,” with Christopher Pearl, Ph.D., associate professor of history.

Alicia Purcell ’24, anthropology and Spanish double major, worked on the project, “College Identity and Its Relationship to Pennsylvania’s Native Peoples,” with Ryan Adams, Ph.D., associate professor of anthropology.

Dominick Philip ’24, economics, philosophy, and comparative literature triple major with a minor in German, worked on the project “Lycoming in the Sixties,” with Andrew Leiter, Ph.D., professor of English and director of the HRC.

Research projects kicked off in mid-June with a two-week training seminar featuring guest speakers, instructional sessions, and technical training for student interns.

Author Jim Minick ’86, included the HRC in a 12-stop tour to launch his new book, “Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas.” Minick also spent time with students to discuss his personal experiences in the collection and usage of oral histories for his new book, and how students might adapt his practices to their own pursuits as interns. Emma Fredericks ’17, associate producer – history podcasts, A+E Networks — conducted a “Podcasting 101” session with students in preparation to orally record their research.

“These NEH internships are just one way that the HRC is supporting educational opportunities for humanities students at Lycoming College. In this case, students are able to complete interdisciplinary research projects that will help preserve the history of this institution,” said Leiter. “They have been able to participate in training sessions and workshops, learn from professionals in fields relevant to the work they’re performing, and build experiences and skills that will help them advance to the next stages of their academic and professional careers.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.