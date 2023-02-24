Lock Haven, Pa. – With only the 2022-23 national championships left on the season's schedule, the Lock Haven University women's wrestling team has soared to its highest team national ranking in program history. Thursday (Feb. 23), the Bald Eagles were ranked No. 7 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) NCAA Women's Wrestling Team rankings.

Additionally, three different Bald Eagles – all national qualifiers – will enter the biggest event of the season nationally ranked.

Kaelani Shufeldt (Huntington Beach, Calif./Marina), Lily Sherer (Shohola, Pa./Delaware Valley), and Grace Stem (Snow Shoe, Pa./Bald Eagle) are all nationally-ranked at their respective weight classes.

Shufelft is ranked No. 5 at 109 and currently holds an impressive 24-1 record.

Sherer jumped back into the national rankings at 130 and is listed at No. 6. She is 18-4 on the season.

Stem remained at No. 2 at 143 and she's currently19-4 heading into the national championship event.

Shufeldt, Sherer, and Stem all won individual titles at the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships (NCWWC) Region 1 Tournament last weekend and booked their spots in the upcoming national championship tournament. The final set of NWCA rankings will also serve as the wrestlers seed for the national tournament.

The 2022-23 National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships are set for March 3-4 at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Shufeldt, Sherer, and Stem will be joined by Madison Matta (Blue Ridge, Pa./Waynesboro) and Trinity Monaghan (Harleysville, Pa./Souderton) at the national championship event.

