Lock Haven, Pa. – There's a rally in Triangle Park in Lock Haven on Saturday to protest the proposed elimination of over 50 jobs at Lock Haven University.

American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees Council 13 Local 2360 President Shawn O'Dell announced a Rally to Save Lock Haven University Jobs on Saturday, March 20, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Triangle Park in downtown Lock Haven.

The Pa. State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) and campus administrators have plans to eliminate over 50 family-sustaining jobs among custodial and grounds positions at Lock Haven. The job loss could potentially devastate the City of Lock Haven and Clinton County with less tax revenue for the city, school district and county.

"This goes to the very core of our university and town. These are jobs our town relies upon. These are employees who support families. We are alarmed and call upon area leaders, graduates of the university, and others to help us by contacting their legislators and attending the rally," O'Dell said.

"We need everyone to understand how losing jobs can hurt our students, campus, and region. There is going to be a major economic ripple effect into this area when you remove family-sustaining jobs," O'Dell said.

The rally will feature speakers from AFSCME, APSCUF, the faculty union, and SCUPA, the student services union. In addition, guest speakers will include students. The public is invited to learn about the issues faced by workers and their families at Lock Haven University.

Contact Shawn O'Dell at britlitfan10@yahoo.com.