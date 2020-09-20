Face-to-face instruction will begin again at Lock Haven University, thanks to lower infection rates and robust participation in COVID-19 testing.

"As a result of excellent turnout for LHU’s COVID-19 re-entry testing and a lower infection rate, limited face-to-face instruction will resume on Monday, September 21," the university announced on Sunday.

Students should reach out to their instructors with specific questions regarding course modality.

More information about LHU’s COVID-19 re-entry testing results will be available by 9 a.m. Monday at www.lockhaven.edu/COVID19Dashboard.