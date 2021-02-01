Lock Haven, Pa. – Lock Haven University sophomore Josephine Swartz of Mifflintown is the 2020-21 recipient of the Fred Steimling Memorial Scholarship. Steimling was the CEO of LB Water, a leading provider of waterworks infrastructure products for the water, wastewater, and stormwater industries, from 2008 until his death in 2014. In consultation with Steimling’s family, LB Water established the scholarship in 2017 to memorialize the former company leader.

A Lock Haven graduate, Steimling was a member of the university’s varsity soccer team. The annual scholarship is awarded annually to a member of the Lock Haven University’s men’s or women’s varsity soccer team who maintains a grade point average of 3.0 or higher and who demonstrates leadership abilities on campus.

“Receiving this scholarship will allow me to continue playing the sport I love and taking part in the great academic opportunities offered by Lock Haven. I can do this with less worry regarding the student-debt burden that I’ll shoulder upon graduation,” said Swartz, a Pre-Engineering Program sophomore.

“I’m honored to be the recipient of this scholarship and I look forward to displaying the leadership qualities it represents both on and off the field as a Lock Haven student and future Lock Haven alumna,” Swartz continued.

LB Water endowed the scholarship fund with an initial gift of $35,000. Steimling’s former business partners and friends were encouraged to join in honoring him as the company pledged to match the first $15,000 in contributions for a total gift of $50,000. Currently, the scholarship endowment stands at $38,244, with annual investment returns funding the award.

"Fred was more than the CEO at LB Water,” said current CEO Shawn Pulford. "He was focused on improving the world around him through waterworks innovation, stewardship, and overall generosity. This scholarship is meant to honor Fred and support the future of our next-generation community leaders.”

Donations to the scholarship fund continue to be accepted. Interested companies and individuals can direct tax-deductible gifts to: LHU Foundation, c/o the Fred Steimling Memorial Scholarship, Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center, 10 Susquehanna Avenue, Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, 17745.