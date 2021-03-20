Lock Haven, Pa. –The Lock Haven University President’s Commission on LGBTQ Affairs will host a virtual presentation by Rich Askey, president of PA State Education Association (PSEA), from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 1.

Askey will discuss his teaching and leadership in the profession along with the importance of addressing LGBTQ youth issues in schools.

Rich Askey, a 32-year music teacher primarily within the Harrisburg School District, grew up in Camp Hill and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music from the Westminster Choir College, Princeton, New Jersey. During his career, he developed and implemented an arts program for students to work with professional performing artists. He is an avid singer and board member of Theatre Harrisburg, where he has been part of many productions.

He draws strength for his efforts in advocating for LGBTQ youth because he was bullied and assaulted in school. He was tapped by Governor Wolf to serve on his state-wide Commission on LGBTQ Affairs and has helped develop model inclusion policies and language for school boards.

Registration is required for the free program by Tuesday, March 30 and can be done at https://tinyurl.com/richaskeypresentation.

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the presentation. Area teachers, guidance counselors, social workers and youth-serving professionals are encouraged to attend the program.

