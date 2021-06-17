Lock Haven, Pa. -- On Sat., June 5, Lock Haven University held its first in-person open house on campus since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was well attended, with approximately 34 prospective students and their families visiting.

During the program, attendees heard from admissions counselors, current students and faculty. The interactive event provided information about the application process, admissions requirements, academic majors and departments, financial aid and scholarships, student life, housing, dining, downtown Lock Haven, and more.

“It was wonderful to host students and guests at an open house for the first time in over a year,” said Dr. Stephen Lee, vice president for enrollment management and student affairs.

“The Lock Haven University community provided a warm welcome to our guests and our faculty, staff and students were available to answer questions and ensure a helpful and informative visit. In addition to meeting with members of the LHU community, students and guests toured campus and enjoyed lunch in Bentley Dining Hall," Lee said.

LHU will continue to host in-person weekday visits and additional admissions events throughout the summer. To schedule a visit to The Haven, visit or call (570) 484-2027.