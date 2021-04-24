Lock Haven, Pa. - Donors came out in force on April 15 and 16 to show their support for Lock Haven University's students during the All In Day of Giving. Late gifts are continuing to trickle in, but as of early this week, 642 donations from alumni, supporters, fans, and sponsors totaled nearly $154,000.

All donations will be used for academic and athletic scholarships for LHU students.

“The generosity of our donors and their willingness to support our students is truly inspirational,” said Joe Fiochetta, vice president for university advancement. “Every dollar raised helps make a Lock Haven education affordable. Our students are better positioned to succeed today because of the tremendous impact our donors make in their lives.”

Throughout the 24-hour fundraiser, various challenges were announced with donors having a chance to unlock additional funding for the academic or athletic programs they care about most.

Some challenges included the LHU Foundation First-Time Donor Challenge, the LHU Foundation Alumni Giving Academics Challenge, the LHU Foundation Soaring Higher Challenge, the PSECU Most Money Raised Athletics Challenge, the PSECU Alumni Giving Athletics Challenge, and more.

Periodic status updates were made throughout the event to the All In website and on the LHU Alumni Association, LHU Athletics, and the university’s main social media accounts.

Gifts to support Lock Haven University can still be made by visiting www.givetolhu.com.