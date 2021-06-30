Williamsport, Pa. - A recent graduate of Pennsylvania College of Technology’s aviation program has been awarded a Helicopter Association International scholarship that provides a tuition waiver for a manufacturer training school and a stipend to offset expenses.

John J. Doherty, of Lebanon, who earned a bachelor’s degree in aviation maintenance technology in May, received a first-place Bill Sanderson Aviation Maintenance Technology award from HAI. The scholarship includes passes to next year’s HAI Heli-Expo, to be held March 7-10 in Dallas, Texas.

Doherty, now employed by Life Lion Emergency Medical Services in Hershey, has opted to attend the Safran/Turbomeca turbine engine school.

The scholarship honors William C. Sanderson, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and HAI’s former director of heliports and technical programs, who died in April 2004.