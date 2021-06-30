life lion helicopter

A Life Lion helicopter. John J. Doherty, a recent graduate from Penn College's aviation maintenance technology program, currently works for Life Lion Emergency Medical Services in Hershey.

 Penn State University

Williamsport, Pa. - A recent graduate of Pennsylvania College of Technology’s aviation program has been awarded a Helicopter Association International scholarship that provides a tuition waiver for a manufacturer training school and a stipend to offset expenses.

John J. Doherty, of Lebanon, who earned a bachelor’s degree in aviation maintenance technology in May, received a first-place Bill Sanderson Aviation Maintenance Technology award from HAI. The scholarship includes passes to next year’s HAI Heli-Expo, to be held March 7-10 in Dallas, Texas.

Doherty, now employed by Life Lion Emergency Medical Services in Hershey, has opted to attend the Safran/Turbomeca turbine engine school.

The scholarship honors William C. Sanderson, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and HAI’s former director of heliports and technical programs, who died in April 2004.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.