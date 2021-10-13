Lewisburg -- Bucknell University joins regional hospitals in raising their staff minimum wage to $15 per hour. This pay increase coincides with a comprehensive benefits package for eligible Bucknell staff.

Per an announcement by Bucknell University President John Bravman, eligible employees are benefits-eligible, non-exempt, and record at least one year of service (by Nov. 2022). The increase is from the current minimum pay rate of $12.60 per hour and will take effect on Nov. 15, reflected in Dec. 2 payslips.

Contingent workers at the University — including employees of Parkhurst Dining (Bucknell Dining Services), Indigo Golf (the Bucknell Golf Club) and the Barnes & Noble at Bucknell University Bookstore — are not employed by Bucknell and therefore ineligible for the rate increase.

Casual employees — workers who are hired for limited time periods to perform specific job functions on a temporary, as-needed basis — are also ineligible, although the University will continue to assess their pay rates.

“As the pandemic continues, Bucknell staff and faculty have adapted to ever-changing circumstances to overcome one challenge after another,” Bravman said. “We want to reward the critical roles our hourly staff plays in the overall success of the institution by providing them a more adequate pay rate for the valuable work they perform.”

Employees in regular, benefits-eligible staff positions — those scheduled to work at least 1,000 hours per year — are eligible for the rate increase. These employees' Bucknell benefits package also includes:

Tuition benefits

Healthcare (discounted cost for plans for those earning less than $40,000 annualized)

Retirement plan (University contribution of 10% of base salary)

Shift differential (a benefit many other employers have eliminated)

Holiday time (approximately 14 paid days)

Holiday premium pay

Paid vacation time (including 12 days per year for new hires)

Paid sick time

Community service day

Professional development opportunities

Employees with one year of service or less on July 1, 2021, will still receive $14.75 and increase to $15 within one year.

For the current fiscal year, the hourly wage increase will be funded through a budget variance. Beginning in the next fiscal year, it will become part of the permanent operating budget.



