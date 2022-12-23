Lewisburg, Pa. — The modular housing units at Bucknell University will be demolished later this month, the university announced Tuesday on social media.

The modular units that make up the Bucknell West residence complex, also known as the "mods," have been a part of the campus for 50 years. They will be torn down to make way for construction of four new Bucknell West residence halls, according to the university's post.

The mods, which are visible off Route 15, have been home to many students over the years. The university is asking alumni to share their memories by submitting digital photos of the mods through a link on the website

University staff will make a compilation of photos submitted by alumni that will become part of the university's archives. Alumni who submit photos also will receive a version of the compilation and a mods decal.

Another way the university is commemorating the mods is by offering bids on a building number. In early 2023, the building number placards from the mods will be available for purchase through an online auction. Details will be posted soon on the university's website.

Though no date has been announced yet, the university says the demolition will be live on the internet.