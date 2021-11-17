Bucknell University 2020 graduates will finally see their graduation celebration live, on campus, this upcoming May, according to an announcement from Bucknell University yesterday.

Bucknell University President John Bravman announced that a traditional Commencement ceremony will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, on Malesardi Quadrangle.

Class of 2020 graduates participated in Bucknell’s first online Commencement celebration event on July 19, 2020, after their in-person ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bucknell’s 172nd Commencement, celebrating the Class of 2022, is scheduled for the following day, Sunday, May 22, also at 10 a.m. on Malesardi Quadrangle.

“Since your virtual Commencement ceremony in July 2020, we have remained committed to celebrating your success together on campus when pandemic conditions allow us to gather safely,” Bravman wrote in an email today to the 2020 graduates. “Responses to the class survey indicated your preference for an in-person event that would honor your entire class as one group.”

In a survey sent earlier this year, members of Bucknell’s Class of 2020 indicated their preference for a traditional Commencement ceremony, including a processional, remarks and the reading of names of graduates in attendance as they cross the stage.

Members of the Class of 2020 had their final semester on campus cut short in March 2020 as the pandemic emerged and Bucknell transitioned to remote education as a safety measure.

Following the May 21 Commencement, each of Bucknell’s three colleges will host a reception for members of the Classes of 2020 and 2022 and their guests. Additionally, members of the Class of 2020 are invited back to campus on Friday, May 20, for special events exclusively for 2020 graduates, including an evening reception, champagne toast and Bucknell’s traditional Candlelighting ceremony.

Additional details are available on the Commencement website.



