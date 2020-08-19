Bloomsburg, Pa. -- On the first day of classes, Bloomsburg University learned of a student testing positive for COVID-19. The student lives off-campus and has been instructed to self-quarantine for ten days, per CDC guidelines. The University is sanitizing all areas of the campus where the student visited.

As the University proactively monitors the entire campus community, it continues to collaborate and coordinate with Geisinger Health, the Columbia County Department of Health, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

For privacy reasons, BU will not release specific details regarding the identity of the individual.

Bloomsburg University reminds all members of the BU community to continue to wear a face mask, adhere to proper social distancing, and wash hands frequently. Further, it encourages students, faculty, and staff to check in daily via the Husky Health Checker.